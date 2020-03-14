Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 386,469 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,234,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 386,469 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.08% of Morgan Stanley worth $63,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,246,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,146,985,000 after acquiring an additional 308,911 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,798,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,977,000 after buying an additional 3,786,107 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,695,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,502,000 after buying an additional 80,038 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,769,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,075,000 after buying an additional 1,542,397 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,656,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,266,000 after buying an additional 571,854 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,248,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,396.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $6.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.50. The company had a trading volume of 33,293,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,244,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $31.21 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The company has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.93.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.79.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

