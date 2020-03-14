Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 86,988 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,856,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,988 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.61% of Magna International worth $101,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Magna International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 784,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,823,000 after acquiring an additional 11,435 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 183,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after buying an additional 20,917 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 62,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 12,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magna International alerts:

Shares of MGA stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.87. 4,101,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,836. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Magna International Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $57.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Magna International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Several research firms have commented on MGA. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Magna International and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Magna International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.54.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.