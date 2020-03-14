Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Director Nadir Mohamed Buys 2,000 Shares

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) Director Nadir Mohamed bought 2,000 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$58.83 per share, with a total value of C$117,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$382,395.

Nadir Mohamed also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Nadir Mohamed bought 4,100 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$61.45 per share, with a total value of C$251,945.00.

TD stock traded up C$9.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$61.11. The company had a trading volume of 13,269,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,935,704. The company has a market capitalization of $110.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$71.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$73.83. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$49.97 and a 1-year high of C$77.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eight Capital cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$80.18.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

