Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) Short Interest Up 49.8% in February

Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 583,800 shares, an increase of 49.8% from the February 13th total of 389,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 175,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Toyota Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

NYSE TM traded up $4.03 on Friday, reaching $116.23. 448,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,741. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.75. Toyota Motor has a fifty-two week low of $111.48 and a fifty-two week high of $145.41.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $69.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.69 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor will post 15.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

