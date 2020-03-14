TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Short Interest Down 81.5% in February

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 465,900 shares, a decline of 81.5% from the February 13th total of 2,520,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 508,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. National Bank Financial raised shares of TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAlta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.80.

NYSE:TAC traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $4.95. 1,059,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,182. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.83. TransAlta has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. TransAlta had a net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $461.42 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -144.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAC. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,125,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,648,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,392,000 after buying an additional 397,763 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,928,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,957,000 after buying an additional 1,067,638 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TransAlta by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,792,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TransAlta by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,681,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,521,000 after acquiring an additional 276,200 shares in the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

