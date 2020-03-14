TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Director Dawn Lorraine Farrell Buys 254,588 Shares

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) Director Dawn Lorraine Farrell bought 254,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,029,066.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 254,588 shares in the company, valued at C$2,029,066.36.

Shares of TA stock traded up C$0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$6.86. 2,572,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,286. TransAlta Co. has a 1-year low of C$5.92 and a 1-year high of C$11.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of -14.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently -33.47%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

