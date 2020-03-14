Travis J. Thompson Buys 1,500 Shares of HV Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HVBC) Stock

HV Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HVBC) CEO Travis J. Thompson purchased 1,500 shares of HV Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $17,580.00.

NASDAQ:HVBC traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.72. 3,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 million, a P/E ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 0.33. HV Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HVBC. TheStreet lowered HV Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded HV Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HV Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in HV Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HVBC) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,691 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 7.33% of HV Bancorp worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HV Bancorp Company Profile

HV Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include NOW, money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

