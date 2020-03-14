Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

TRVN stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.66. The company had a trading volume of 432,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,614. Trevena has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84. The company has a market cap of $61.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.64.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRVN. Zacks Investment Research raised Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

