Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Short Interest Down 9.4% in February

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,740,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the February 13th total of 17,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.07. The stock had a trading volume of 16,356,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,302,843. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.91.

A number of brokerages have commented on TCOM. TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.