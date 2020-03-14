TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 282,000 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the February 13th total of 368,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 478,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,620 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 31.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TNP has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSE:TNP traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.47. 1,072,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average is $3.39. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

