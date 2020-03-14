UBS Group Cuts RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target to $84.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities raised RPM International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised RPM International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Gabelli reissued a buy rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.57.

Shares of RPM traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,632,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,668. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.14 and a 200 day moving average of $71.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.27. RPM International has a 12 month low of $53.40 and a 12 month high of $77.47.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RPM International will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RPM International news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 696 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $52,039.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $4,307,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,632 shares in the company, valued at $81,743,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 156.4% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,694,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in RPM International by 1,013.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 489,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,373,000 after purchasing an additional 445,312 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in RPM International by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 716,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,969,000 after purchasing an additional 156,476 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in RPM International by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 304,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,375,000 after purchasing an additional 129,736 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in RPM International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $110,012,000 after purchasing an additional 67,752 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

