UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PUK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Public from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank raised Prudential Public from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Prudential Public stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,363. Prudential Public has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The firm has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.06.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.5194 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Prudential Public’s payout ratio is 210.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Public by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Prudential Public in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Public by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Prudential Public during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Public during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Public

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

