UBS Group Trims Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Target Price to $566.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $580.00 to $566.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $583.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $657.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $635.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $584.68.

Shares of SHW traded up $16.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $499.33. 1,412,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,498. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $417.49 and a 52 week high of $599.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $564.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $563.96.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 23.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,102,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 943.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

