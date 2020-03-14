Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.54), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Uniti Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $268.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Uniti Group updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.79-1.85 EPS.

NASDAQ:UNIT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.70. 3,829,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,123,894. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.72. Uniti Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNIT shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

