Universa (UTNP) Market Cap Tops $2.50 Million

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 14th. Universa has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $2,864.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Universa has traded down 40.3% against the dollar. One Universa token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Ethfinex, Livecoin and Cobinhood.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.51 or 0.02242084 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00197078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00043243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00026874 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00112101 BTC.

Universa Token Profile

Universa’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News . The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Ethfinex, CoinBene and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

