Utrust (UTK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $683,996.00

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 14th. Over the last week, Utrust has traded 47.6% lower against the US dollar. One Utrust token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, OKEx and IDEX. Utrust has a total market cap of $3.11 million and $683,996.00 worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Utrust alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018836 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.07 or 0.02252115 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00197799 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00042329 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00026986 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00112731 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/@UTRUST . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OKEx, IDEX, Huobi, Ethfinex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.