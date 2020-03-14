Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target Cut to $238.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank from $268.00 to $238.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MTN. SunTrust Banks restated a positive rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vail Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $227.42.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Shares of Vail Resorts stock traded up $24.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $169.84. The stock had a trading volume of 900,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,894. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $255.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $924.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.06 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 93.25%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.