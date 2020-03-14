Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.88 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to report sales of $24.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.42 billion and the lowest is $21.52 billion. Valero Energy reported sales of $24.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year sales of $113.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $93.03 billion to $127.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $114.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $93.03 billion to $125.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $114.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.38.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 102.5% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VLO stock traded up $5.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,625,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,606,063. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $41.74 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

