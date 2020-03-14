Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Posts Earnings Results

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 33.34% and a return on equity of 25.91%.

Value Line stock traded up $3.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.60. 12,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,847. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Value Line has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $36.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Value Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Value Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), options, and convertible securities.

