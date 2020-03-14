ValuEngine Downgrades Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Aytu Bioscience in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aytu Bioscience from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Aytu Bioscience stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.15. 49,173,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,948,689. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97. Aytu Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 4.14.

In other Aytu Bioscience news, CEO Joshua R. Disbrow purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $45,650.00. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 78,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $70,909.20. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aytu Bioscience stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.14% of Aytu Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Aytu Bioscience Company Profile

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

