ValuEngine Lowers Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ROAD. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Construction Partners to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on Construction Partners to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Construction Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on Construction Partners from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Construction Partners in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.30.

NASDAQ:ROAD traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.53. 430,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,440. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.99. Construction Partners has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $20.79. The company has a market cap of $736.33 million, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.50.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $175.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Construction Partners will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 72,159 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $1,236,083.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROAD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 728.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

