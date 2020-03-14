ValuEngine Upgrades Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IONS. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.43.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of IONS traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,439,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,868. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 9.90 and a current ratio of 9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 2.04. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $86.58.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.05 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 26.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 157.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $61,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,567.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $231,367.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,055 shares of company stock worth $369,110. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.