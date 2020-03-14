ValuEngine Upgrades Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $156.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $169.25.

Get Splunk alerts:

NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $10.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,081,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,612. Splunk has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $176.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.42 and a beta of 1.77.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $791.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Splunk will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 17,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total transaction of $2,116,276.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,650 shares in the company, valued at $19,853,059. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $45,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,515,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,326 shares of company stock worth $4,563,887 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 553.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 645.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.