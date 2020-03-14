Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $2.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.68. 12,645,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,745,462. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $54.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

