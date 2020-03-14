Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 65.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,642 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 96,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $414,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 96,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.90. 42,238,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,036,014. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.37. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

