Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stake Boosted by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,537.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,084,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,268 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,765,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,242,000 after acquiring an additional 401,834 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,144,000. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,293,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,333,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,750,000 after purchasing an additional 112,007 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $7.55 on Friday, reaching $97.55. 2,445,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,138. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.11 and its 200-day moving average is $131.25. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.60 and a fifty-two week high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

