Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stock Holdings Reduced by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VT. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 3,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 37,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded up $4.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.20. 4,974,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,855,222. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $60.39 and a 1-year high of $83.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.93.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

