Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 65,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,864,000 after acquiring an additional 14,753 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 50,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter.

VTV traded up $7.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.05. 6,003,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,200. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $87.00 and a 1-year high of $121.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.94.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

