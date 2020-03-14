Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,553 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $9,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $147,082.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 4,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total value of $572,518.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,257.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,836 over the last ninety days. 14.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE VEEV traded up $5.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.40. 2,136,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,947. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.55. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $120.38 and a 1 year high of $176.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.00 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 27.27%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VEEV. Piper Sandler began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

