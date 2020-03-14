VeriDocGlobal Market Cap Reaches $1.26 Million (VDG)

VeriDocGlobal (CURRENCY:VDG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 14th. In the last seven days, VeriDocGlobal has traded down 47.9% against the dollar. One VeriDocGlobal token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates. VeriDocGlobal has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $30,456.00 worth of VeriDocGlobal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004816 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00037665 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00389912 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00001037 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00017900 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00011368 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002705 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00012911 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About VeriDocGlobal

VDG is a token. VeriDocGlobal’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,076,384,999 tokens. VeriDocGlobal’s official Twitter account is @VeriDocGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriDocGlobal’s official website is www.veridocglobal.com

Buying and Selling VeriDocGlobal

VeriDocGlobal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, OOOBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriDocGlobal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriDocGlobal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriDocGlobal using one of the exchanges listed above.

