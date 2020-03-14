Verify Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.00 (CRED)

Verify (CURRENCY:CRED) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Verify has a market capitalization of $60,987.07 and approximately $4.00 worth of Verify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verify token can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, YoBit, IDEX and Radar Relay. Over the last seven days, Verify has traded 53.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018239 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.83 or 0.02175566 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00198718 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 432.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00043815 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 84.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00026719 BTC.

Verify Token Profile

Verify was first traded on November 8th, 2017. Verify’s total supply is 29,997,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,508,864 tokens. Verify’s official Twitter account is @verif_yas and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Verify is token.verify.as . The Reddit community for Verify is /r/verifyas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Verify

Verify can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, COSS, Radar Relay and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verify should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verify using one of the exchanges listed above.

