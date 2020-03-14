Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $39.83

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.83 and last traded at $39.92, with a volume of 6679 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.37.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRNT shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Verint Systems from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,808,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 43.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,986,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,965,000 after purchasing an additional 601,549 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the third quarter worth $17,636,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,340,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,583,000 after purchasing an additional 362,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,547,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,679,000 after purchasing an additional 351,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

