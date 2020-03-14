Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $51.01

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $51.01 and last traded at $53.12, with a volume of 6526715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.12.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VZ. HSBC downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $226.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.49.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $2,775,411,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $728,007,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,075,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $986,935,000 after buying an additional 7,601,512 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,263,042,000 after buying an additional 3,644,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,829,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,889 shares in the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

