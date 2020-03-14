Very Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Stock Price

Press coverage about United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) has been trending very negative on Friday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. United Natural Foods earned a news impact score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on United Natural Foods from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

NYSE:UNFI traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $5.72. 2,199,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,764. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $284.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.07. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $14.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.31.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

