Viacoin Price Tops $0.0956 on Major Exchanges (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0956 or 0.00001769 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, Bittrex and Coinroom. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded 52.4% lower against the dollar. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and $47,970.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00665475 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00017348 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00011074 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000859 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,165,260 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Poloniex, Upbit, Binance, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, OOOBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

