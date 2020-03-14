Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires 117,484 Shares of Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 402,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,484 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEDL. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Vedanta during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Vedanta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Vedanta in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vedanta by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VEDL shares. ValuEngine downgraded Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup cut Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

NYSE VEDL traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.54. 1,425,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.39. Vedanta Ltd has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average of $8.15.

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.

