Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires 16,338 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,338 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.08% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBRA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,007,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,550. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $155.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.47 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 10.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.19%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.77%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

