Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires 18,796 Shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,796 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.14% of Taubman Centers worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Taubman Centers in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Taubman Centers alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Taubman Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

TCO stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,711,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520,986. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of -0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.66. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $54.50.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.76). Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 94.55% and a net margin of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $176.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.78%.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.