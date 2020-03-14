Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires 31,963 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 196,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,963 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AHH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Louis S. Haddad acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,100.00. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AHH traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.77. The company had a trading volume of 542,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,110. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $19.43. The company has a current ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 14.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.07. The firm has a market cap of $685.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $41.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.67 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.79%.

AHH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Armada Hoffler Properties Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

