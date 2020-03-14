Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires 37,884 Shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,884 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 83.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after buying an additional 145,604 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $5,321,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 18.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 297,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after buying an additional 45,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $809,000. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James R. Crane purchased 340,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 499,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,250.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Ure purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

Shares of NYSE:WES traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,644,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,056. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.92. Western Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $35.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $723.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.34 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 24.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.622 dividend. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 42.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.60%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

