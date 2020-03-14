Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires 87,754 Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,754 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 1.14% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHR. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 8.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 21.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 37,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 15.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 11.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.99. The company had a trading volume of 420,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,432. The firm has a market cap of $92.42 million, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $14.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average of $8.85.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.92 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 0.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on BHR shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson cut Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

