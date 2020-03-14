Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Garrison Capital Inc (NASDAQ:GARS)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Garrison Capital Inc (NASDAQ:GARS) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 389,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 104,030 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 2.43% of Garrison Capital worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its position in shares of Garrison Capital by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 737,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 249,798 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Garrison Capital by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Garrison Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $602,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garrison Capital by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 183,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 30,960 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garrison Capital by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GARS traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $2.93. The company had a trading volume of 82,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,476. The stock has a market cap of $78.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27. Garrison Capital Inc has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $7.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Garrison Capital had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $9.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Garrison Capital Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GARS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Garrison Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Garrison Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

About Garrison Capital

Garrison Capital Inc is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, one-stop senior secured or unitranche loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies.

