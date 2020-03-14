Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,995 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 241,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 50,097 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 49,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000.

Shares of NYSE FIV traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.16. 161,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,332. 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $9.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $9.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

About 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

