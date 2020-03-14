Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys 15,075 Shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 15,075 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.15% of Golub Capital BDC worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 46.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 39,001 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 29.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 38.0% during the third quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 21,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 38.1% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 21,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.29. 1,244,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.83, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average of $18.15. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $19.14.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $78.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.55 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.94%.

In related news, major shareholder Ohio Strs acquired 403,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $7,093,609.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,870,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,312,950.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita R. Rosenberg bought 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.67 per share, with a total value of $289,895.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on GBDC. TheStreet downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Golub Capital BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.