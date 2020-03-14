Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys 22,907 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,419 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,907 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 39.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 61,397 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 27.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 27,919 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 8,200.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 12.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 591,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,351,000 after purchasing an additional 67,688 shares during the period. 36.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Securities cut their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $62,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.57. 1,697,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.52. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.23 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 0.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.00%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1,384.62%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

