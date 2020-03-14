Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,100,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 314,654 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 2.02% of Medley Capital worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medley Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. 35.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.87. 180,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,396. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $46.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 13.01 and a current ratio of 13.01. Medley Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $3.49.

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The investment management company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 million. Medley Capital had a negative return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 207.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medley Capital Corp will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medley Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 67,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $141,777.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 366,319 shares of company stock valued at $792,967. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

