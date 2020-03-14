Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,312 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 3.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 336,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 605.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 185.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 18,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. 49.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Rob L. Jones purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.57 per share, for a total transaction of $248,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SHLX traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,539,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,978. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.88. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.47 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 75.03% and a net margin of 94.24%. Shell Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Shell Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.68%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Shell Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.63.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

