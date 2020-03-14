Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Grows Position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,817 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IRM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.23.

In related news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $509,737.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,472.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded up $2.36 on Friday, reaching $28.99. 5,817,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,471,922. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Iron Mountain Inc has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $36.65. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.59.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

