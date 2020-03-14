Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Grows Position in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,359 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 1.07% of THL Credit worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of THL Credit by 3,410.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of THL Credit in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of THL Credit in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in THL Credit during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new stake in THL Credit during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Get THL Credit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRD traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.80. 274,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,519. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.93. THL Credit, Inc. has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $7.04.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). THL Credit had a negative net margin of 46.84% and a positive return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that THL Credit, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. THL Credit’s payout ratio is currently 96.55%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TCRD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut THL Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of THL Credit in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on THL Credit from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, THL Credit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

In related news, insider James R. Fellows acquired 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

THL Credit Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD).

Receive News & Ratings for THL Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THL Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.