Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $2.04 Million Position in OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OFS)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OFS) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 1.37% of OFS Capital worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in OFS Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in OFS Capital by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in OFS Capital by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in OFS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in OFS Capital by 40.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. 15.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of OFS Capital stock traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $7.75. 132,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,577. The company has a market capitalization of $93.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. OFS Capital Corp has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $12.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average of $11.37.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

